Private conservancy work to start in north Chennai in February

CHENNAI

12 January 2021 01:27 IST

A special purpose vehicle will carry out operations in the four zones

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is planning to launch private conservancy operations in north Chennai in the third week of February. The launch has been delayed by litigation pertaining to the existing conservancy workers.

A special purpose vehicle, created by the GCC and Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited, will carry out the operations in the Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram and Ambattur zones.

GCC Chief Engineer N. Mahesan said 825 battery-operated vehicles, 12 compactors and 12 mechanical sweepers would be used. The private operator would start the work in Tiruvottiyur in the third week of February. The operations would begin in Manali in the second phase of the launch, before being expanded to Madhavaram and Ambattur, he said.

“We depend on more battery-operated vehicles to ensure 100% door-to-door waste collection. Mechanical sweepers will clean all main roads,” Mr. Mahesan said. All market areas would also be cleaned with mechanical sweepers.

A total of 2.5 lakh households in the four zones generate 2,800 tonnes of solid waste every day. The special purpose vehicle would focus more on mechanical sweeping and door-to-door waste collection using battery-operated vehicles, he said.

The GCC has already launched private conservancy operations in seven zones of south and central Chennai.

But most of the drivers of the battery-operated vehicles have been protesting against the GCC’s order on waste segregation. “The drivers have received less wages than what was promised. So they protested a few days ago. But the private operator has not resolved the issue. As discontent is high, 70% of the drivers are planning to quit after schools are reopened. The drivers of the battery-operated vehicles are reluctant to segregate waste as residents are not cooperating,” said an employee.

“A few battery-operated vehicles have been parked at the D2 police station near Spencer Plaza because of the issues pertaining to permit, insurance and RC book. The GCC has not been able to take them out for the past nine days. So garbage clearance is getting disrupted frequently,” said another worker.