Private conservancy operations to begin in Perungudi zone on December 21

The Greater Chennai Corporation will launch private conservancy operations in the Perungudi zone on December 21.
At least 170 tonnes of solid waste will be collected from the zone and taken directly to the dumpyard every day.
Private conservancy operator Urbaser Sumeet has completed work on hiring staff for garbage clearance in the zone.
Teams led by women will be deployed in such areas. Officials said over 8,000 workers had been hired for various zones. The required number of conservancy workers was estimated at 11,000 for Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Adyar, Sholinganallur, Perungudi, Alandur and Valasaravakkam zones.
The private conservancy operator is expected to deploy 500 sweepers in Perungudi. The Corporation is planning to increase the number of bins and improve mechanisation of garbage clearance in the zone.
Corporation Chief Engineer N. Mahesan said ward 199 in Sholinganallur zone had been cleaned by a team of women.
“Seven drivers of battery operated vehicles are women. They are dedicated. They work very hard. There are 42 sweepers in the ward. Similar teams will be formed in other zones,” he said.
