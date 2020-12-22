Private conservancy operations launched in Perungudi zone

Civic body directs source segregation of waste

The Greater Chennai Corporation launched private conservancy operations in Perungudi zone on Monday.

Urbaser Sumeet has launched conservancy operations in the zone, increasing the number of bins, introducing battery-operated vehicles and promoting source segregation.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has directed the private conservancy operator to reduce the quantity of waste sent to the Perungudi dumpyard by promoting source segregation in zones such as Kodambakkam, Teynampet and Adyar. But the private operator is yet to follow the directions of the civic body.

Corporation officials said they had directed the operator to reduce the waste sent to the dumpyard by at least 50%.

The private conservancy operator will launch operations in Alandur zone on December 26 and Valasaravakkam zone on December 30.

Another private conservancy operator is expected to launch operations in Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram and Ambattur in the first week of February.

A senior official of the Corporation said mechanical sweeping of roads would increase in the city after launch of private conservancy operations in 11 zones of the city. Residents had requested the civic body to improve street sweeping in some locations by increasing the number of workers.

For instance, roads such as Woods Road, Whites Road and Pattulos Road have inadequate number of sweepers to clean them.

Residents have also complained that the battery operated vehicles do not have tools to clear garbage.