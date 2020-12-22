Private conservancy operations launched in Perungudi zone

The Greater Chennai Corporation launched private conservancy operations in Perungudi zone on Monday.
Urbaser Sumeet has launched conservancy operations in the zone, increasing the number of bins, introducing battery-operated vehicles and promoting source segregation.
The Greater Chennai Corporation has directed the private conservancy operator to reduce the quantity of waste sent to the Perungudi dumpyard by promoting source segregation in zones such as Kodambakkam, Teynampet and Adyar. But the private operator is yet to follow the directions of the civic body.
Corporation officials said they had directed the operator to reduce the waste sent to the dumpyard by at least 50%.
The private conservancy operator will launch operations in Alandur zone on December 26 and Valasaravakkam zone on December 30.
Another private conservancy operator is expected to launch operations in Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram and Ambattur in the first week of February.
A senior official of the Corporation said mechanical sweeping of roads would increase in the city after launch of private conservancy operations in 11 zones of the city. Residents had requested the civic body to improve street sweeping in some locations by increasing the number of workers.
For instance, roads such as Woods Road, Whites Road and Pattulos Road have inadequate number of sweepers to clean them.
Residents have also complained that the battery operated vehicles do not have tools to clear garbage.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath