Private aviary, petting zoo on East Coast Road closed for visitors by Forest Department

The establishments have been allowed to care for the animals listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species in their possession but have been told that they cannot display them to the public or collect any entry fee

August 13, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Geetha Srimathi
Faunus Park, the aviary, has over 13 exotic species, including sun and blue-green conure, blue and gold macaw, bobwhite quail, and Congo African grey parrot. Photo: File

Faunus Park, the aviary, has over 13 exotic species, including sun and blue-green conure, blue and gold macaw, bobwhite quail, and Congo African grey parrot. Photo: File | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

The Forest Department closed for visitors a private aviary and a petting zoo on East Coast Road.

Based on a complaint from a residents’ welfare association in the area, officials visited Faunus Park in Panaiyur and Junglii Petting Zoo in Injambakkam on Friday and ordered them to close. The establishments are not allowed to let visitors in or collect an entry fee.

Faunus Park has over 13 exotic species, including sun and blue-green conure, blue and gold macaw, bobwhite quail, Congo African grey parrot, yellow anaconda, lesser clown ball python, and Goliath birdeater tarantula, most of which fall under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES). The new Schedule IV added in the Wildlife Protection (Amendment) Act, 2022 lists all the species found in the CITES appendices I, II and III and regulates their trade.

During a visit to the aviary by The Hindu on July 27, the management said: “All the birds we have are ones you will find in several exotic pet shops. We do not breed them. We obtained all necessary permissions before opening to the public. We made a voluntary declaration in the PARIVESH portal as required by the law.”

“The voluntary declaration allows only for possession,” said E. Prasanth, Wildlife Warden, Chennai. “We have clearly told them they can have animals as PARIVESH declaration is for possession and not for exhibition. The Animal Welfare Board license will apply only for notified pets such as cats and dogs, not for CITES-listed animals,” he said.

As for the Junglii Petting Zoo, a pet shop license is only for selling pets such as cats, dogs and not CITES-listed animals, Mr. Prasanth said. The petting zoo also has exotic species, including the Congo African grey parrot and ball python.

Both establishments have been ordered to close for visitors but continue taking care of the wildlife. “If they are found to violate the orders, provisions under the Wildlife Protection Act will be used for prosecution,” Mr. Prasanth added.

