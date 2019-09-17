Prisoners with mental illness have a long way to go

After spending nearly 20 years within the high walls of Ward I at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Chandrasekhar (name changed), moved into the general male ward recently. The prisoner, along with 10 others, were granted “civil transfers” three months ago, marking the end of several long-drawn procedures.

Ward I of IMH is now home to 25 prisoners, who were transferred from prisons due to mental illnesses, and a majority of them suffer from schizophrenia. If they improve with treatment, they are deemed fit for trial and produced in courts. If they do not, a recommendation for withdrawal of charges is made after an assessment, official sources said.

A hospital visitors committee comprising IMH’s director, a doctor from Internal Medicine of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Commissioner for the Differently abled, metropolitan magistrate and police officials review such cases once in six months for three years. They decide on recommending withdrawal of charges against persons who are unfit for trial. For the consideration of the courts, a report of the investigation officer was required.

One such recommendation was made for Mr. Chandrasekhar who was diagnosed with mental retardation in 1997. The case that was pending came to end earlier this year, an officer said.

Similar was the case of Ashok (name changed), who was diagnosed with schizophrenia. He was admitted to the IMH in early 1980s followed by a recommendation for withdrawal of charges in 1990. Civil transfer came in 2014, he said.

With civil transfers, they get an opportunity for rehabilitation, such as being engaged at the IMH’s canteen, bakery or garden, officials said.

“The 11 civil transfers happened this year after the High Court looked into the status of mentally ill prisoners in the State. The process for civil transfers are time-consuming and complicated. This involves a person with untreatable mental illness that could have occurred any time — before or after committing the crime. Such persons are confined to the prisoners ward, and when, civil transfers are ordered, rehabilitation becomes easy. The legal procedures should be expedited,” an authority said.

Of the 11 persons, six persons were in the stage of acquittal. As of now, five more cases remain pending after recommendations were made for withdrawal of charges, officials added. “Mental health of prisoners needs case-by-case review and cannot be treated in general. All of them do not need a closed environment treatment. The criminal justice system functionaries need to be more sensitised on mental health issues of prisoners,” said Beulah Emmanuel, professor, Academy of Prisons and Correctional Administration.