Prisoner attempts suicide in Puzhal Prison

A 32-year-old prisoner who was detained under the Goondas Act recently, attempted to end his life at the Puzhal prison on Wednesday.

According to the police, he had around 80 cases against him. He has been detained under the Goondas Act seven times.

Last month, he was arrested in connection with an attempt to murder case and was booked under the Goondas Act for the eighth time on Tuesday.

When he attempted to end his life, other inmates rescued him. He was rushed to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and is undergoing treatment. He is said to be out of danger.

