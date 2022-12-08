Prison staff get body-worn cameras to keep a tab on the activities of prisoners

December 08, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Department of Prisons and Correctional Services has introduced body-worn camera for its staff to keep a constant vigil over the inmates.

The senior officers of the department on Thursday formally launched it at Central Prison, Puzhal, and the cameras will be used by the staff on duty in high-security blocks.

To curtail the smuggling in of contraband and to monitor the activities of prisoners, surveillance cameras were installed in nine central prisons, special prisons for women and at Borstal school in Pudukottai. The surveillance cameras were installed in high-security blocks, main gate, interview room and kitchen.

There are many cells and blocks and wide areas of indoor and outdoor prisons which require constant surveillance. Prisoners might indulge in criminal activities in the area outside the purview of the surveillance cameras. Some notorious elements might even damage the cameras for their criminal activities.

A strong deterrent

The DGP, Prisons and Correctional Services, Amaraesh Pujari said that the body-worn cameras would help monitor and control the activities of prisoners, besides providing extra protection to the staff. If prisoners realised that they were under watch, they would curb their tendency to wander from one cell to another, he added.

“The body-worn camera can record video as well as audio of the incidents occurring inside the prisons. Its coverage is more effective than the coverage of mounted cameras. Body-worn cameras help reduce violent situations and help inmates improve their behaviour. It helps in improving the transparency in prisons by revealing what happens in every situation in prison,” said Mr. Pujari.

Fifty body-worn cameras were purchased for nine central prisons and district jail of Pudukotai at a cost of ₹46 lakh to monitor the activities of the high-risk prisoners effectively. The live feed would be available in the control room of the prison headquarters through a central server.