Prison Department denies assault of ‘Savukku’ Shankar  

May 07, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Department of Prisons and Correctional Services has denied that YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar was assaulted in Central Prison, Coimbatore, where he has been lodged after he was arrested and remanded in connection with a case booked against him for abusing and defaming woman police personnel and the officers.

A press release from the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services said a news was being circulated in social media that the advocate of the remand prisoner ‘Savukku’ Shankar had alleged that his client was assaulted by the prison personnel. “However, no prisoner has been assaulted in Central Prison, Coimbatore, either by prison personnel or by other prison inmates,” the release said.

The Department of Prisons and Correctional Services is fully committed to safeguarding the prison inmates and in maintaining their human rights and in enforcing the prison rules, said the release from the office of Additional Director General of Police, (Prisons and Correctional Services) Maheshwar Dayal.

