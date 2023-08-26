HamberMenu
Prison Adalat held in Central Prison 

August 26, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Prison Adalat was inaugurated in Central Prison on Saturday. 

Prison Adalat was inaugurated in Central Prison on Saturday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A Prison Adalat was conducted on Saturday in Central Prison-II, Puzhal to reduce overcrowding in prison and facilitate speedy disposal of cases.

Judges of Madras High Court — Justice S.Vaidyanathan, Executive Chairman of Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority and Justice S.M.Subramani — inaugurated the Prison Adalat. Director General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services, Amaresh Pujari and State Legal Services Authority Member Secretary / District Judge A. Nazir Ahmed, District Legal Services Authority Tiruvallur /Principal Session Judge S. Selvasundari and prison officials were present on the occasion.

Prisoners who have been languishing in jails despite being granted bail, undertrials who have spent considerable time in prison for offences that are not heinous in nature will also be considered during the Prison Adalat, said a press release.

