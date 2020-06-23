Prince of Arcot writes to PM on haj pilgrims

The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to consider sending the Indian haj pilgrims, who have been selected in 2020, in the next year’s batch.
He said the same group may be given a chance in 2021 since there was no possibility of them going on the pilgrimage this year. To facilitate this, the government can suspend any fresh haj draw next year, he said.
In his letter, the Prince of Arcot said that Saudi Arabia decided to allow only local pilgrims to perform haj in limited numbers this year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
International haj had been officially cancelled this year, therefore no Indian pilgrim can go on the pilgrimage, including those who were selected by the Hajj Committee of India, in the haj draw (Qurrah) 2020 or through international flights from India.
Therefore, he urged the Prime Minister to consider allowing this year’s Indian haj pilgrims to avail next year’s quota. “The pilgrims who are anxious to proceed to the two holy lands of Mecca and Madina to perform haj and ziarath (visit to the Holy Prophet' Mosque), should not be deprived of their good fortune of their life time in having been selected this year 2020, when they were unable to go.” the Prince said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath