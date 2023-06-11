ADVERTISEMENT

Prince of Arcot invited to meet Amit Shah

June 11, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister Amit Shah with the Prince of Arcot.

The Tamil Nadu BJP invited the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, and his Dewan, Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the city on Saturday. They were among a few select dignitaries who met the Union Minister.

A press release said the Prince expressed his happiness over meeting the Union Minister. He urged Mr. Shah and the BJP government at the Centre to promote peace and communal harmony in the country, irrespective of caste, creed or religion.

He said India belonged to everyone and not one particular community. He clarified that he and his family had always been non-political and non-communal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Home Minister spoke about the nation’s development on many fronts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US