Prince of Arcot invited to meet Amit Shah

June 11, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Home Minister Amit Shah with the Prince of Arcot.

Home Minister Amit Shah with the Prince of Arcot.

The Tamil Nadu BJP invited the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, and his Dewan, Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the city on Saturday. They were among a few select dignitaries who met the Union Minister.

A press release said the Prince expressed his happiness over meeting the Union Minister. He urged Mr. Shah and the BJP government at the Centre to promote peace and communal harmony in the country, irrespective of caste, creed or religion.

He said India belonged to everyone and not one particular community. He clarified that he and his family had always been non-political and non-communal.

The Home Minister spoke about the nation’s development on many fronts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

