Prince of Arcot honours Sufidars for service during Ramzan

April 26, 2024 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Sufidar Temple Trust in Mylapore being honoured for their Iftar service during the month of Ramzan.

Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammad Abdul Ali on Wednesday honoured the members of the Sufidar Temple Trust in Mylapore for their Iftar service during the month of Ramzan at the Wallajah Big Mosque in Triplicane.

Speaking at an event organised at Amir Mahal, he said the contribution of the members of the Sufidar Temple Trust was outstanding. “As we honour their dedication to service, it’s also important to recognise the invaluable role of the Sindhi community from which the Trust draws its roots. On behalf of the Muslim community, I wish to extend my sincere gratitude to the Sindhi community for their kind services to Islam and towards Muslims,” he said.

For nearly four decades now, The Sufidar’s have been providing rice, milk, dates, pickle, sweets, and even biscuits to around 1,500 people breaking the fast at the Mosque. The food, provided as a service by the Sindhis, is free.

The Sufidar Trust stands as a shining example of true secularism, extending its benevolent reach far beyond cultural and religious boundaries. Its unwavering dedication to serve mankind, irrespective of faith or creed, epitomises the values that the Sindhi community holds dear – compassion and generosity, he added.

