Prince of Arcot hails Supreme Court verdict on Koran verses

13 April 2021 01:13 IST

The PIL sought the removal of 26 verses from the Holy Koran for allegedly promoting violence and terrorism.

The Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali welcomed the Supreme Court of India’s verdict dismissing a PIL seeking the removal of 26 verses from the Holy Koran by Waseem Rizvi, former Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board. He had alleged that the verses promoted violence and terrorism.

In a statement, the Prince of Arcot said Mr. Rizvi’s action had been severely condemned by eminent people and learned scholars from both the Shia and Sunni communities. He said such an absurd, frivolous and vexatious petition had rightly been dismissed by the Supreme Court.

“There is not a single verse in the entire Holy Koran which promotes violence or terrorism. The Holy Koran condemns unjustified violence and terrorism while permitting self-defence. Only a distorted reading of verses taken out of context could lead to such utterly wrong views as expressed by Waseem Rizvi,” he said.

