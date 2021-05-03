Prince of Arcot greets DMK chief

CHENNAI

03 May 2021 02:25 IST

Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali on Sunday extended his warm greetings to DMK president M.K. Stalin over his and his party’s victory in the Assembly election.

“You and your party should lead the destiny of the State of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

The Prince expressed hope that Mr. Stalin and his government to be sworn-in would play an important role for the preservation of secularism and democracy for peaceful co-existence of all fellow citizens.

Advertising

Advertising

The Prince of Arcot also congratulated Udhayanidhi Stalin for his huge victory and said that he would be a catalyst in the innovative ideas and opportunities.