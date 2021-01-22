Prince of Arcot greets Biden

The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, has congratulated Joe Biden who has assumed charge as the 46th President of the U.S..
In a statement, he said: “Yours has been a long and exceptional journey to the American Presidency.” He congratulated Kamala Harris on her being sworn in as U.S. Vice-President.
He said that he was delighted to see Ms. Harris, whose mother hailed from India and that too a Tamil, will serve as Vice-President during President Biden's administration.”
“May we, expect you, Sir, to reassure the world that the USA and its great citizens value principles and respect all nations and people, irrespective of caste, colour or religion, who want to live in peace, harmony and justice,” he said.
He added that he would pray for the bilateral and cordial relationship between the two great nations — India and the U.S. — to continue to grow from strength to strength in the years to come.
