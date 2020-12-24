Prince of Arcot elected president of MEASI

The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, has been unanimously elected the president of the Muslim Educational Association of Southern India (MEASI) for the second term. He will be the president for a three-year period.
According to a press release, the Nawab was elected president in the 118th annual general body meeting of the MEASI held on Wednesday.
Elias Sait, chartered accountant and secretary general, Seafood Exporters Association of India, and M. Haja Najimuddin, businessman, have also been elected unopposed, as honorary secretary and honorary treasurer of the association, along with other office-bearers and executive committee members.
The MEASI, situated on Peters Road, Royapettah, is the parent body of several educational institutions, including the New College, MEASI Academy of Architecture, Institute of Management, Institute of Information Technology, College of Education, Chartered Accountants Academy and MEASI Matric. Hr. Sec. School.
All together, it has a strength of 8,500 students and 6,000 members on its rolls, the release said.
