Prince of Arcot distributes scholarship

The Carnatic Family Association (CFA), founded by the erstwhile rulers, the Nawabs of the Carnatic, distributed scholarships to deserving students of the Carnatic family, at its general body meeting held in the city on Monday.

The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, head of the Carnatic family and patron-in-chief of the CFA, distributed a sum of ₹ 5.16 lakh to students. The mother of the Prince, Nawab Jeelani Begum, is the President of the Association.

