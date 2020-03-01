Prince of Arcot decries Delhi riots

All citizens must remember that communalism brings death, destruction and horror, as witnessed recently during the Delhi riots, said Prince of Arcot Mohammed Abdul Ali.

In a statement, he appealed to all citizens to strongly condemn violence and bloodshed. “Today, the nation is passing through a time of stress and tension and witnessing loss of lives and destruction of properties, which are horrible and condemnable,” he said.

People, irrespective of caste, creed or religion, should desist from indulging in violence and not take the law and order in their hands, which would ruin development and progress of the country. “Such acts have defamed our image in the eyes of the world,” he said.

“India forms a large microcosm of the contemporary world. India belongs to all of us and we are all equal partners in the Constitution,” he said.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members of those who have lost their lives, he said peace and harmony should be promoted so that all could live in coexistence.