GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prince of Arcot confirms safety of Hajj pilgrims at Arcot Wakf building

He made the statement after a number of deaths among pilgrims were reported due to extreme heat

Published - June 20, 2024 08:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

All the visitors who had gone on Hajj pilgrimage and were accommodated at the Arcot Wakf building in Mecca in Saudi Arabia are safe, said Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali. 

In a press statement issued on Thursday, he said the 129 pilgrims who had gone to Hajj and were housed at the Arcot Wakf building were healthy, despite the temperature reaching a peak of 52° Celsius there and a number of deaths among pilgrims being reported.

The Arcot Nawab also thanked the Saudi government and the Indian Consulate for the meticulous arrangements in ensuring the safety of the pilgrims.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.