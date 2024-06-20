Prince of Arcot confirms safety of Hajj pilgrims at Arcot Wakf building

All the visitors who had gone on Hajj pilgrimage and were accommodated at the Arcot Wakf building in Mecca in Saudi Arabia are safe, said Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, he said the 129 pilgrims who had gone to Hajj and were housed at the Arcot Wakf building were healthy, despite the temperature reaching a peak of 52° Celsius there and a number of deaths among pilgrims being reported.

The Arcot Nawab also thanked the Saudi government and the Indian Consulate for the meticulous arrangements in ensuring the safety of the pilgrims.