Chennai

Prince of Arcot condoles death of General Rawat

Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali condoled the death of Chief of the Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

In a message, the Prince said the untimely death of the Chief of the Defence Staff (CD S), his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others, after an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying them crashed in Coonoor ghat in the Nilgiris on Wednesday, was “a great loss to the nation”. He said it would be difficult to fill the vacuum.

“General Rawat, who was a brave, brilliant and intelligent soldier in the Indian Army, was at all times concerned about the safety of the country. I pray for the speedy recovery of the soldier who is recovering in hospital,” he said.


