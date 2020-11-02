Prince of Arcot condemns killing of French teacher

CHENNAI

02 November 2020 01:18 IST

The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, on Sunday strongly condemned both the murder of French teacher Samuel Paty by an Islamist radical and the inflammatory posts caricaturing Prophet Muhammad in France.

He said Muslims had the right to protest against attempts to defame Islam and the Holy Prophet. “Let the vested interests desist from unnecessarily interfering and insulting other religions. Any reaction in defence of the Prophet has to be in accordance with exemplary conduct. The Prophet did not allow cowardly insults or physical attacks to come in the way of his great mission,” he said.

