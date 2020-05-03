Chennai

Prince of Arcot clarifies

The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, has refuted news being spread on social media about his family's health. The Nawab said that there had been rumours that he and 13 family members had tested positive for COVID-19 and were quarantined in a Nungambakkan private hospital. Refuting this, he said, neither he nor his family members had tested positive, and were all keeping well. He asked people not to believe the rumours, in a statement. He added that he had kept the City Commissioner of Police informed about the fake news.

