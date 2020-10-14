Prince of Arcot calls on Governor Banwarilal Purohit

CHENNAI

14 October 2020 03:41 IST

Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali made a courtesy call on Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan to enquire about his welfare and well-being. He expressed his good wishes to the Governor and wished him and his family health, happiness and long life, and to continue his services to the nation and humanity for years to come.

A release said the Governor was happy to meet Mr. Abdul Ali following a long gap due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Governor advised the Prince of Arcot to stay at home and avoid meeting people for at least another three months by which time, he hoped, the pandemic would have subsided.

