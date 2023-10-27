ADVERTISEMENT

Prime suspect in engaging 29 Bihar minor boys in bag manufacturing firm held

October 27, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have arrested a prime suspect who was involved in bringing 29 minor boys from Bihar and forcing them to work in a bag manufacturing firm in Mannady 

On April 20, following receipt of information from the Labour department, the Muthiyalpet police and other officers including Purasawalkam Taluk Tahsildar conducted a search on the second floor of a house at  Malayappan Street, Mannady. They found a bag manufacturing company had engaged 29 minor boys from Bihar, all aged between 10 and 17 years.  The authorities rescued the 29 boys and admitted them to the Government Children’s Home in Royapuram. Later, the boys were sent by train to their hometown, Gaya, Bihar in June. 

Further, on the basis of the complaint given by Purasawalkam Tahsildar, the police arrested Mohammed Shagidh, 35, of Seven Wells and his brother Abdul Majid, 25, in May both owners of the bag manufacturing firm. In pursuance of investigation, the police now arrested Jagidh, 30, of Seven Wells who is considered the prime suspect in the case.

