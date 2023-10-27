HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prime suspect in engaging 29 Bihar minor boys in bag manufacturing firm held

October 27, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have arrested a prime suspect who was involved in bringing 29 minor boys from Bihar and forcing them to work in a bag manufacturing firm in Mannady 

On April 20, following receipt of information from the Labour department, the Muthiyalpet police and other officers including Purasawalkam Taluk Tahsildar conducted a search on the second floor of a house at  Malayappan Street, Mannady. They found a bag manufacturing company had engaged 29 minor boys from Bihar, all aged between 10 and 17 years.  The authorities rescued the 29 boys and admitted them to the Government Children’s Home in Royapuram. Later, the boys were sent by train to their hometown, Gaya, Bihar in June. 

Further, on the basis of the complaint given by Purasawalkam Tahsildar, the police arrested Mohammed Shagidh, 35, of Seven Wells and his brother Abdul Majid, 25, in May both owners of the bag manufacturing firm. In pursuance of investigation, the police now arrested Jagidh, 30, of Seven Wells who is considered the prime suspect in the case.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.