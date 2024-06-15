ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Modi to visit Chennai on June 20, will flag off Chennai- Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express

Published - June 15, 2024 01:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate other railway projects in T.N. during his visit

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Chennai on Thursday, June 20, 2024. He will participate in the inauguration of railway projects and other programmes in the city. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources in Southern Railway confirmed his arrival on Thursday afternoon. At a public function to be held at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Chennai Central railway station, Mr. Modi will flag off the Chennai- Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express and lay the foundation stone for the train set (Vande Bharat) maintenance depot near Basin Bridge Railway Junction. 

Mr. Modi will also inaugurate the Aralvainozhi- Nagercoil & Melappalayam- Thirunelveli line doubling work and the Nagercoil Town- Nagercoil Junction- Kanyakumari line doubling work.

The Prime Minister also will flag off through video conference from Chennai, the new Madurai to Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US