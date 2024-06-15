Prime Minister Modi to visit Chennai on June 20, will flag off Chennai- Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Chennai on Thursday, June 20, 2024. He will participate in the inauguration of railway projects and other programmes in the city.

Sources in Southern Railway confirmed his arrival on Thursday afternoon. At a public function to be held at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Chennai Central railway station, Mr. Modi will flag off the Chennai- Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express and lay the foundation stone for the train set (Vande Bharat) maintenance depot near Basin Bridge Railway Junction.

Mr. Modi will also inaugurate the Aralvainozhi- Nagercoil & Melappalayam- Thirunelveli line doubling work and the Nagercoil Town- Nagercoil Junction- Kanyakumari line doubling work.

The Prime Minister also will flag off through video conference from Chennai, the new Madurai to Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express.