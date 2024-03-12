Prime Minister flags off second Vande Bharat train service from Chennai to Mysuru

March 12, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off the second Vande Bharat train service from Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station to Mysuru through video conference from New Delhi. The second Vande Bharat service was part of the 10 new Vande Bharat services launched throughout the country.

Inaugurating the new Vande Bharat services along with other railway projects, Mr. Modi said the Central government’s emphasis is to make Indian Railways a medium for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local for selling products manufactured by skilled artisans engaged in handicrafts and products of women self-help groups through the ‘One Station One Product’ scheme where 1,500 stalls have already been opened in railway stations in the country.

The Prime Minister, in addition to the second VB services to Mysuru, inaugurated several other Southern Railway projects, including pit line for maintenance of 24-coach LHB trains at Basin Bridge and six new goods sheds at Singaperumal Koil, Gangaikondan, Theni, Pattukottai, Thiruthuraipoondi and Valliyur. Also, Mr. Modi inaugurated 205 ‘One Station One Product’ stalls in 205 railway stations and a rail coach restaurant at the Central station.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the press release, the new Vande Bharat train services (train nos. 20663/20664) would be operated between Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station and Bengaluru from March 14 to April 4, after which it would be extended till Mysuru with stoppages at Katpadi, Bengaluru and Mandya.

Governor R.N. Ravi and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan along with Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh and other senior railway officials, including Chennai Divisional Railway Manager Viswanath Eerya participated in the flagging off of the Vande Bharat train service at the Central Station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.