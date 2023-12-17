GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Primary school teachers face logistical issues with uniform question papers

In a petition to the Chief Minister, the Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers’ Federation state that printing out the papers on the day of the exam is difficult since they do have computers or printers

December 17, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Primary school teachers across the State urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to let them prepare question papers at the school level instead of receiving uniform question papers as the method is unfeasible logistically.

In a petition to Mr. Stalin, the Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers’ Federation (TNPSTF) stated: “We have to print out the question papers, which are unveiled on the website on the morning of the day of the exam, and give them to students. When we do not have any kind of computers or printers, how can this be done?”

According to the rules that were circulated to headmasters, it has been stated that the teachers had to download and print out the question papers. “Further, the question papers have to be kept secretly under lock and key in an iron box,” said M. Manimekalai, president of TNPSTF.

Stating that this method has proven to be difficult and logistically not feasible, the petition further added that: “We can go print it out at the government middle schools, however, we neither have the funds to get enough paper or teachers to be with students to undertake this task.”

As the half-yearly exams are ongoing for students, teachers are now going to a net centre to print out these question papers, which is prohibited by the government, Ms. Manimekalai said, and added that the teachers are in constant worry that they would be pulled up for this.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.