Primary school teachers face logistical issues with uniform question papers

December 17, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Chennai

Primary school teachers across the State urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to let them prepare question papers at the school level instead of receiving uniform question papers as the method is unfeasible logistically.

In a petition to Mr. Stalin, the Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers’ Federation (TNPSTF) stated: “We have to print out the question papers, which are unveiled on the website on the morning of the day of the exam, and give them to students. When we do not have any kind of computers or printers, how can this be done?”

According to the rules that were circulated to headmasters, it has been stated that the teachers had to download and print out the question papers. “Further, the question papers have to be kept secretly under lock and key in an iron box,” said M. Manimekalai, president of TNPSTF.

Stating that this method has proven to be difficult and logistically not feasible, the petition further added that: “We can go print it out at the government middle schools, however, we neither have the funds to get enough paper or teachers to be with students to undertake this task.”

As the half-yearly exams are ongoing for students, teachers are now going to a net centre to print out these question papers, which is prohibited by the government, Ms. Manimekalai said, and added that the teachers are in constant worry that they would be pulled up for this.