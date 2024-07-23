ADVERTISEMENT

Primary healthcare remains the heart of our system, says East Timor’s Health Minister

Published - July 23, 2024 05:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

She and other dignitaries from the Southeast Asian country were attending the Indo-East Timor Medical Education Summit that was organised in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

An Indo-East Timor Medical Education Summit was organised here on Tuesday. Addressing the gathering, East Timor’s Deputy Prime Minister Mariano Assanami Sabino said social, economic, institutional, and infrastructural development were the important focus areas of East Timor.

Tracing their healthcare system since gaining independence in 2002, East Timor’s Health Minister Elia A.A. Dos Reis Amaral said the country faced innumerate health challenges and had made significant strides. “Our national health service is free,” she said, adding that primary healthcare remained the heart of their system, and they were keen that those living in remote areas were not left behind.

Maternal and child health, nutrition, control of infectious diseases, neglected tropical diseases, and management of non-communicable diseases, including mental health, were some of the priority areas, she said, and added: “We have prioritised medical education and training as the foundation of a robust healthcare system.” She said they looked forward to expanding their collaborations with the educational bodies in India for a sustainable and resilient healthcare system.

Prateep V. Philip, former Director-General of Police, Tamil Nadu, said Tamil Nadu was known as the “mecca of medical tourism” owing to its high level of medical acumen, especially in Chennai. Isaac Baskar, advisor-international operations, University of Peace (UNPAZ), said the Indian medical curriculum was going to be implemented in East Timor this academic year.

Raja Thangappan and Islin J. Baskar, international directors of UNPAZ, also spoke.

