Primary health centre in Periamet needs a facelift

The urban primary healthcare centre (UPHC) on Cudappa Rangaiah Street in Periamet is an underutilised facility, thanks to poor maintenance.

The building is almost blocked out of view by a banyan tree at the entrance. Besides, patients complain of lack of transportation facility to access the UPHC.

“The health centre is not being maintained at all. Also it does not have any facility for scan and other tests, because of which only a few patients visit the centre. The building is located in a commercial area with no bus connectivity,” says K. Raman, a resident of Periamet.

Patients also complain that the duty doctor at the health centre is often absent, forcing them to make repeated trips. “Medicines are also not adequate and the staff are always citing shortage in supply. The health centre also does not open on time but closes early,” says another resident.

The health centre, which was opened more than a decade ago, treats minor ailments such as fever and cold. It also offers paediatric, diabetics and maternity treatment. Special camps are also held at the centre for dengue and malaria related cases. The centre is open between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m on all days except Sundays.

Residents say that many patients from neighbouring areas like Vepery, Park Town, Egmore, Chindratripet and Choolai visit the centre. However, lack of bus transport is causing inconvenience to senior citizens and women.

“Steps will be taken to improve basic facilities and connectivity to the health centre soon,” says a Corporation official.