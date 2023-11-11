HamberMenu
Prices of some staple vegetables shoot up during Deepavali eve

With Monday being declared a holiday for the vegetable market in view of Deepavali, sale is expected to wind up by the early hours of Sunday

November 11, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Sales have picked up for the past two days due to the festive season, say traders. 

Sales have picked up for the past two days due to the festive season, say traders.  | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Prices of some of the staple vegetables such as onions and tomatoes have gone up in Koyambedu wholesale market during Deepavali eve.

On Saturday, one kg of onions is priced at ₹50 in the wholesale market. However, it is sold for ₹77-₹95 in retail stores in Chennai. Wholesale merchants noted that a slight improvement in arrivals had led to a marginal dip in onion price by ₹5 per kg on Saturday. The market received only 60% of onion produce from Maharashtra apart from low arrivals from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Traders noted that sales have picked up for the past two days due to the festive season. With Monday being declared a holiday for the vegetable market in view of Deepavali, sales may wind up by the early hours of Sunday. Only about 60% of the trucks are expected to arrive and sales may end by 4 a.m. instead of the usual 8 a.m.

The market received 40-45 trucks of onions on Saturday compared to the usual 80 –100 truck loads. Wholesale merchants noted that onion prices may drop by 25% around mid-December. However, it also depends on the vagaries of the Northeast monsoon.

The State government continued onion sales at a subsidised rate of ₹30 a kg in some Pannai Pasumai shops in Chennai.

P. Sukumar, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchants’ Association, said tomatoes too were relatively expensive and were sold up to ₹40 a kg in the wholesale market. But the price rise was temporary due to festive demand. The cost of tomatoes may normalise and dip to ₹30/kg after Deepavali. A small quantity of tomatoes also arrived from Krishnagiri belt apart from neighbouring States.

Ginger and green peas were the costliest produce, selling at ₹240 and ₹260 per kg. Low inflow of these produce led to a sharp price hike. Green peas may cost less by December. Beans and broad beans were also expensive.

However, many other vegetables such bottle gourd, cabbage, capsicum, cucumber and brinjal were priced under ₹20 a kg. The prices of the vegetables may remain stable for a month, he added.

