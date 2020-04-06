Prices of essential commodities go up

With the COVID-19 lockdown, the prices of several essential commodities, including pulses and tamarind, have shot up. Traders said the reason for increase was a shortage in supply of goods due to lack of proper logistics.

S. Bhaskar of Ganapathy Stores in Thoraipakkam said that items from other States such as Gujarat and Karnataka were not available, making them dearer. “We usually get tamarind from Tumkur in Karnataka and rava (sooji) from Gujarat. The prices of both these items have gone up. They are available in the wholesale market in limited quantities. We are unable to make our regular trip to Parry's due to police restrictions and don't do home deliveries either,” he said.

Apart from the increase in prices, many goods have just vanished off the shelves.

Tambaram resident Madhavan Venkatesan said it was very difficult for him to get biscuits, soap and liquid hand wash.

“I can understand the lack of hand sanitisers in this situation. But even biscuits and snack items are not to be found. And when children are at home they demand snacks,” he said.

M. Sridhar, a resident of Mylapore said prices of branded goods had gone up more than the non-branded ones, especially when it came to dal and oil.

“I could not find atta. I waited for four days till my shop could get some. But by that time, the price had increased by ₹5 per kilo. When middle class families cannot keep our expenses under any budget in this situation, I wonder what the poor will do,” he said.

Kirana merchant from Sowcarpet Manish Paramar said logistics have been badly affected leading to lack of goods.

“Most wholesalers and provision stores are running out of stock. We still have more days for the lockdown to end and the situation is going to get worse unless the government does something drastic,” he said.