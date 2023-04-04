Preventive podiatry webinar on April 6

April 04, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

M.V. Diabetes and The Hindu are jointly conducting a webinar on “How to prevent foot complications in people with diabetes (Preventive Podiatry)” at 5 p.m. on April 6.

Vijay Viswanathan, head and chief diabetologist, M.V. Diabetes and G. Senthil, consultant, Diabetic Foot Surgeon, M.V. Diabetes, will be the panelists for the webinar being held as a part of the wellness series. Soma Basu, senior deputy editor, The Hindu, will moderate the session.

To register for the webinar, visit: http://bit.ly/3zxdjiy or scan the QR code.