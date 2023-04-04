HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Preventive podiatry webinar on April 6

April 04, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

M.V. Diabetes and The Hindu are jointly conducting a webinar on “How to prevent foot complications in people with diabetes (Preventive Podiatry)” at 5 p.m. on April 6.

Vijay Viswanathan, head and chief diabetologist, M.V. Diabetes and G. Senthil, consultant, Diabetic Foot Surgeon, M.V. Diabetes, will be the panelists for the webinar being held as a part of the wellness series. Soma Basu, senior deputy editor, The Hindu, will moderate the session.

To register for the webinar, visit: http://bit.ly/3zxdjiy or scan the QR code.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.