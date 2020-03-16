Preventive measures on a war footing

CHENNAI

16 March 2020 01:28 IST

Surface cleaning of over 10,000 buildings, buses and trains under way in the city

The Chennai Corporation on Sunday launched a drive to prevent the spread of COVID-19, focusing on surface cleaning of more than 10,000 buildings and all modes of public transport.

More than 20,000 workers are expected to complete work on surface cleaning of all modes of public transportation shortly. The work will be taken up at frequent intervals.

Corporation workers cleaned more than 2,000 buses and at least 1,000 bus shelters in various parts of the city.

Workers were asked to wash handrails at all public buildings. Bridges and footpaths were also cleaned on Sunday. Hundreds of vehicles have started a campaign to control the spread of the virus, creating awareness in residential areas of the city.

Corporation workers visited temples, churches, mosques and all places of worship to carry out disinfection work. Work on cleaning ATMs and banks was also be completed by Monday. The work has to be carried out three times a day. The civic body is also planning to increase manpower for surface cleaning operations, said officials.

Residents have been requested to call 1913 to report inadequate surface cleaning of public transportation facilities.

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway has been taking several preventive steps by spraying disinfectants in the interiors and exteriors of coaches and cleaning seats, toilets and pantry cars.

A senior official said that maintenance staff had been given clear instructions to undertake regular cleaning of hand rails, door handles and taps. The Railways has also removed curtains in air-conditioned coaches, with bed clothings being checked by supervisors to see that they are properly washed. They have been directed to ensure that bed clothings are supplied to passengers in sealed packings.

To create awareness among commuters, posters in three languages have been pasted on doorways of coaches and liquid soaps have been stocked in toilets.

The Railways will not be issuing woollen blankets to commuters in air-conditioned coaches. The move comes in the wake of a directive from the Railway Board. However, woollen blankets will be supplied if passengers ask for them.

Intensive cleaning is being carried out by health officials, along with the Transport Department, by spraying disinfectants in the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Bus Terminus in Koyambedu and other important bus termini.