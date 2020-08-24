Prevalence of novel subsets of type-2 diabetes found in the Asian Indian population

A study published online in BMJ Open Diabetes Research and Care recently, the researchers noted that it had important implications for prognosis and management of diabetes in Indians.

A study has found two novel subgroups of type-2 diabetes — Insulin Resistant Obese Diabetes (IROD) and Combined Insulin Resistant and Deficient Diabetes (CIRDD) — in the Asian Indian population.

Researchers of INSPIRED (Indian-Scotland Partnership for Precision Medicine in Diabetes) study, a collaborative project between Madras Diabetes Research Foundation and University of Dundee, UK, found the two “new and unique” clusters of type-2 diabetes in Indians and their risks for microvascular complications involving the eyes (retinopathy) and kidneys (nephropathy and chronic kidney disease).

Published online in BMJ Open Diabetes Research and Care recently, the researchers noted that it had important implications for prognosis and management of diabetes in Indians.

One of the authors of the study, R.M. Anjana, managing director of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, told reporters on Friday that already, distinct clusters of individuals with type-2 diabetes were identified in a Scandinavian population — severe autoimmune diabetes (SAID), severe insulin deficient diabetes (SIDD), severe insulin resistant diabetes (SIRD), mild obesity-related diabetes (MOD) and mild age related diabetes (MARD).

The study looked at the clinical data of 19,084 individuals with type-2 diabetes at their network of 50 clinics in nine Indian States, primarily in the south.

“We looked at individuals with new onset diabetes. We used eight clinically relevant variables including age at diagnosis, BMI, waist circumference, HbA1c and C peptide fasting. We found four subtypes of which two were similar to the Caucasian population and two absolutely new clusters,” she said.

Ends of the spectrum

On one end of the spectrum was SIDD cluster that constituted 26.2% of the study population and was characterised by early onset diabetes, low BMI and waist circumference, and low C-peptide level, while MARD was on the other end of the spectrum representing the most frequent cluster (35.8 % of study population), comprising older patients.

The two novel clusters — IROD and CIRDD — constituted 25.9% and 12.1% of the study population respectively. “IROD is characterised by high BMI and waist circumference, high C-peptide level. The most important group and the least frequent among all types is CIRDD. It is an intermediate group between SIDD and IROD, lethal and fast progressive.” she explained.

These findings were also validated in the national epidemiological dataset of ICMR-INDIAB study done across 15 Indian States.

“Considering the clinical relevance of clustering, we looked at the risk for microvascular complications. SIDD was found to have the highest risk of developing eye complications followed by CIRDD for renal complications,” Dr. Anjana added.

V. Mohan, chairman, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, said, “We can look at the role of genetics, learn when to start insulin and screen for complications.”