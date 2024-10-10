GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prevalence of HIV/AIDS in Tamil Nadu stands at 0.16%

Published - October 10, 2024 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The prevalence of HIV/AIDS in Tamil Nadu stands at 0.16%, according to press release.

On Thursday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian took part in an awareness event organised by the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society (TANSACS). He also launched a signature campaign on the occasion.

According to the release, a total of 16,80,083 persons were living with HIV/AIDS in India. In Tamil Nadu, a total of 1,32,383 persons living with HIV/AIDS were under antiretroviral therapy. From 0.38% in 2010, the prevalence of HIV/AIDS, according to a survey among pregnant women, has dipped to 0.16% due to awareness and support from the public. The prevalence of HIV/AIDS among persons aged 15 to 49 years has dropped from 0.35% in 2010 to 0.20% in 2023..

An initiative to provide cloth bags (manjappai) with awareness messages printed on them to the public through the pharmacies in medical college hospitals in Chennai was launched on the occasion. Health Secretary Supriya Sahu and project director of TANSACS R. Seethalakshmi were present.

Published - October 10, 2024 10:02 pm IST

