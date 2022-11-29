Preterm baby treated for congenital diaphragmatic hernia

November 29, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors of Gleneagles Global Health City treated a preterm baby of 30 weeks for congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH). It is a condition where a hole in the diaphragm causes the intestines and other abdominal organs to enter the chest cavity. A team of doctors performed an open thoracotomy repair on the baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moorthy G., paediatric and neonatal surgeon, said surgical repair of the diaphragmatic defect was a challenging task in preterm babies as the diaphragm is only partially developed, and pushing back the intestines, stomach and spleen into the abdomen was extremely challenging, according to a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US