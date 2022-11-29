Preterm baby treated for congenital diaphragmatic hernia

November 29, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Doctors of Gleneagles Global Health City treated a preterm baby of 30 weeks for congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH). It is a condition where a hole in the diaphragm causes the intestines and other abdominal organs to enter the chest cavity. A team of doctors performed an open thoracotomy repair on the baby.

Moorthy G., paediatric and neonatal surgeon, said surgical repair of the diaphragmatic defect was a challenging task in preterm babies as the diaphragm is only partially developed, and pushing back the intestines, stomach and spleen into the abdomen was extremely challenging, according to a press release.