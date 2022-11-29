  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Portugal beats Uruguay 2-0, qualifies for round of 16

Preterm baby treated for congenital diaphragmatic hernia

November 29, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors of Gleneagles Global Health City treated a preterm baby of 30 weeks for congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH). It is a condition where a hole in the diaphragm causes the intestines and other abdominal organs to enter the chest cavity. A team of doctors performed an open thoracotomy repair on the baby.

Moorthy G., paediatric and neonatal surgeon, said surgical repair of the diaphragmatic defect was a challenging task in preterm babies as the diaphragm is only partially developed, and pushing back the intestines, stomach and spleen into the abdomen was extremely challenging, according to a press release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.