24 police officers to receive Medal for Distinguished and Meritorious Services  

January 25, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Bureau
On the occasion of the Republic Day, the Government of India has announced the award of President’s Medals to 24 police officers for their distinguished and meritorious services.

Police officers are selected nationwide for the medals, which are awarded twice a year on Republic Day and Independence Day. Overall performance, achievement and reputation are considered for the honour.

P.C. Thenmozhi, Inspector-General of Police, Crime Branch-CID, Special Investigation Division, Chennai; V. Ponramu, Additional Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime Wing, Chengalpattu District; and P. Ravisekaran, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ariyalur district were chosen for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services.

The 21 other officers who will receive the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Services are K.A. Senthil Velan, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Intelligence, Chennai; Avinash Kumar, IGP, Administration, Chennai; Asra Garg, IGP, South Zone, Madurai; P. Saminathan, Superintendent of Police, Security Branch CID-II, Chennai; N. Manivannan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Redhills; R. Mutharasu, Superintendent of Police (SP), Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Central Range; D. Sankaran, DCP, Security, Greater Chennai Police; T.V. Muralidharan, DCP, Armed Reserve, Coimbatore City; A. Chandran, DCP, Armed Reserve, Tambaram Police Commissionerate; M. Vivekanandan, Additional Superintendent of Police, Headquarters, Krishnagiri district; K. Saravanan, Additional Superintendent of Police, ‘Q’ Branch-CID, Chennai; A. Sivarajan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Organised Crime Intelligence Unit, Chennai; M. Venkatesan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), In-Service Training Centre, Tambaram Police Commissionerate; V. Sembedu Babu, ACP, Sembium Range, West Zone, Greater Chennai Police; P. Ramakrishnan, DSP, Special Branch CID, West Zone, Coimbatore; D.R. Anbarasan, DSP, Cyber Crime Wing, Chennai; A. Murali, Inspector of Police, Teynampet Law and Order Police Station; B. Anburaj, Sub-Inspector (SI), Crime Branch-CID, Nagapattinam district; D. Radha, SI, Special Branch-CID; M. Subburaj, SI, Special Branch-CID, Chennai; and P. Sadaiyappan, SI, Serious Crime Squad, Coimbatore.

