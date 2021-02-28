Chennai

President’s Medal, CM’s Medal given away

High praise: N. Kannan, receiving the CM’s Medal from Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan on Saturday.  

Over 220 personnel of the Departments of Police and Prison and Fire and Rescue Services were given the President’s Medal and the Chief Minister’s Medal in recognition of their service.

At Rajarathinam Stadium, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan presided over the Medal Parade and presented the President’s Medals, the Union Home Minister’s Medals and the Chief Minister’s Medals to officers and personnel of the Departments of Police and Prison, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption and Fire and Rescue Services for gallantry, distinguished service, meritorious service, excellence in public service, investigation and training. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) S.K. Prabakar, DGP J.K. Tripathy and other top officers were present.

