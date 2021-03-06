President to give away medals at Anna University convocation

President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at the 41st convocation of Anna University to be held on March 11. Sixty-nine students who topped in various undergraduate programmes will receive the gold medal from the President, according to varsity officials.

As many as 1,03,973 students are graduating from the University this year. They include 45,910 women and 58,063 men. A total of 85,246 undergraduate candidates and 16,745 postgraduate students will be receiving their certificates.

The research scholars who are graduating include 1,961 Ph D candidates and 21 M S/M Tech (by research) candidates.