July 24, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will deliver the 165th convocation address of the University of Madras on August 6, University officials said.

The President will be at the event from 10.30 a.m. till 12 (noon) on that day.

The convocation will be held at Kalaivanar Arangam.