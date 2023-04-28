President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate new multi-super specialty hospital in Guindy on June 5

April 28, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

President Droupadi Murmu has agreed to inaugurate the newly-constructed multi-super speciality hospital in Guindy on June 5, a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government on April 28 said.

The statement was issued after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called on Ms. Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on April 28 morning to invite her for inaugurating the hospital.

The inauguration is being organised to coincide with the birth centenary year celebrations of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, whose birth anniversary falls on June 3.

The President will inaugurate the hospital, which will be named after Karunanidhi, and participate in the birth centenary celebrations to be held at YMCA Ground, Nandanam, on June 5 (Monday), the statement said.

The construction of the new hospital on the premises of the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research was announced by Mr. Stalin on the birth anniversary of Karunanidhi in 2021. The 1000-bedded hospital has been built at a cost of ₹ 230 crore in an area of 51,249 square metres, spanning across seven floors.

