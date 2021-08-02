President arriving in Chennai today

CHENNAI

02 August 2021 01:18 IST

Kovind to attend Legislature’s centenary

President Ram Nath Kovind is arriving in the city on Monday to address the commemoration of the 100th year of the State legislature at Fort St. George.

The President will unveil a portrait of the former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in the House. During his stay between August 2 and 6, the President is scheduled to visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington in the Nilgiris district on August 4 and address the Student Officers of the 77th Staff Course, an official release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Tight security

More than 5,000 police personnel have been deployed as part of a five-stage security arrangement in the city for the President’s visit. The personnel have been drawn from the Greater Chennai Police and traffic wing.

Advertising

Advertising

Vehicular traffic would be regulated on G.S.T. Road, Sardar Patel Road and Kamarajar Salai on Monday.