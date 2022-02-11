President appoints Chief Justice

CHENNAI

11 February 2022 01:50 IST

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification on Thursday declaring that the President has accepted a recommendation made by the Supreme Court collegium to appoint Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as its Chief Justice. The notification states that he would perform the duties of the Chief Justice from the date he assumes charge of his office.

