The Union Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification on Thursday declaring that the President has accepted a recommendation made by the Supreme Court collegium to appoint Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as its Chief Justice. The notification states that he would perform the duties of the Chief Justice from the date he assumes charge of his office.
President appoints Chief Justice
Legal Correspondent
CHENNAI,
February 11, 2022 01:50 IST
Legal Correspondent
CHENNAI,
February 11, 2022 01:50 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Feb 11, 2022 1:51:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/president-appoints-chief-justice/article38410142.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story