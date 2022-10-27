Presidency College Alumni felicitiate Perumal Murugan

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 27, 2022 20:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Writer Perumal Murugan was presented the Prof. P. Somasundaram Award by the Presidency College Alumni Association in recognition of his being selected for the Fakir Mohan National Literary Award by Fakir Mohan University, Odisha, at a function held on Thursday.

Mr. Murugan said city students should consider hundreds of government colleges opened all over the State, where a number of seats go vacant because students do not apply. The Sahitya Akademi award-winner, who had served as a professor in the Presidency College, thanked the college administration for felicitating him. 

The award was presented to Tamil orator and retired professor of the college T. Rajagopalan, who was conferred the Kabilar award by the Thirukovilur Tamil Sangam. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Madhumitha, Managing Director, TANSIDCO, said the Prof. P. Somasundaram award was created in memory of her father who served as the head of the department of Public Administration in the college. She felicitated S. Badhma for her academic excellence in Public Administration studies. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

College principal R. Raman spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
Tamil literature
award and prize

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app