Presidency College Alumni felicitiate Perumal Murugan

Writer Perumal Murugan was presented the Prof. P. Somasundaram Award by the Presidency College Alumni Association in recognition of his being selected for the Fakir Mohan National Literary Award by Fakir Mohan University, Odisha, at a function held on Thursday.

Mr. Murugan said city students should consider hundreds of government colleges opened all over the State, where a number of seats go vacant because students do not apply. The Sahitya Akademi award-winner, who had served as a professor in the Presidency College, thanked the college administration for felicitating him.

The award was presented to Tamil orator and retired professor of the college T. Rajagopalan, who was conferred the Kabilar award by the Thirukovilur Tamil Sangam.

S. Madhumitha, Managing Director, TANSIDCO, said the Prof. P. Somasundaram award was created in memory of her father who served as the head of the department of Public Administration in the college. She felicitated S. Badhma for her academic excellence in Public Administration studies.

College principal R. Raman spoke.