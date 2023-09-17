Preserving a tranquil ecopark amid the city’s cacophony

September 17, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated September 19, 2023 02:29 pm IST

With the rise of social media vloggers exploring “hidden gems” in the city, there’s a renewed interest in Tholkappia Poonga, or the Adyar Poonga, a 58-acre tranquil, wild space amid the cacophony of Chennai. The ecopark is the result of restoration of a section of an inland waterway coming from the Adyar Estuary, curving its way along the Quibble Island up to the Greenways Road.

To develop the ecopark, the Tamil Nadu government in 2006 formed a trust, named Adyar Poonga Trust, which was later renamed as Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT). Restoration activities, which started in January 2008 and were completed in two years, included clearing 60,000 tonnes of rubble and garbage, planting native species — especially tropical dry evergreen forest species, mangroves and reeds — and establishing a centre for interactive environmental programmes.

The benefits of the restoration, led by renowned ecologist Joss Brooks, was evident in the remarkable biodiversity at the ecopark. According to CRRT, 65 species of vertebrates were recorded in 2007. As the restoration protected the waterbodies from external sources of pollution and vandalism, the number of species increased to 159. A few years after the restoration, 27 species of fish, 10 species of amphibians, 19 species of reptiles, 90 species of birds and 13 species of mammals were recorded in the Poonga. Butterflies, dragonflies and birds such as herons, pelicans, kingfishers, Indian cormorant and yellow-billed babbler flock the park.

‘Mission impossible’

“The day we signed the contract that’s what it looked like,” said Mr. Brooks, of Pitchandikulam Forest Consultants, showing a picture of junk and weed-filled ground, at a panel discussion held at Anna University on August 22. “That’s what we were given. Just a whole 60 acres of prosopis and sewage,” he said.

Recounting the inception of transformation, Mr. Brooks said some time in early 2000s, government officials, “the dreamers of the time”, came to him asking for the garbage dump to be turned into an ecopark. “Nobody quite knew what an ecopark was and they came to us; we came up and saw that it was a mission impossible,” he said.

Mr. Brooks is the man behind the Pitchandikulam and Nadukuppam forests at Puducherry. Pitchandikulam, once an almost-barren land with some palm trees, was transformed into a tropical dry evergreen forest. About the Adyar Poonga, Mr. Brooks said, “So much planning went on. It was fun and creative. All sorts of people were involved. Government Secretaries, academics, best ecologists from Tamil Nadu.” As a first step, Mr. Brooks cleared the garbage and created waterbodies. Around them, he planted 90,000 seedlings of 172 indigenous species on 300 tonnes of laterite soil brought from Auroville.

Concerns about ‘redevelopment’

Sushma Erevelles, a member of Walkers in Tholkappia Poonga, who has lived in the city for over 25 years, has “never seen a place as beautiful as this” in Chennai. A walk on the pathway in the ecopark makes you feel one with nature, she says, adding that several artists and naturalists frequent the park for its ambience. Appreciating the landscape of the Poonga, Ms. Erevelles says it is beautifully designed so that one can stand on the edge of the pathway lined with trees and plants and look out into the waters without having to worry about falling down.

As part of the redevelopment of the ecopark, the State government has proposed a watch tower, a visitor centre, viewing decks, in addition to patching up the existing facilities and pathways. The possibility of the natural ecosystem of the Poonga being altered is what concerns Ms. Erevelles and her peers. “In a place where there is hardly any concrete and it’s all forests, you do not need a concrete tower. Something that is designed to be highly modernistic will not fit in,” Ms. Erevelles says, explaining that the beauty of the ecopark lies in the rustic, natural ecosystem.

An institute that was not to be

Mr. Brooks said that initially, as part of the Adyar Poonga Ecological Restoration Plan, a research institute was proposed. “Research and training are very much what the Adyar Poonga was created for. But it [the institute] wasn’t built because of a change in government... An old building was to be an organic cafe, farmers’ market. But it is now an office building,” he said.

The ecologist stressed that the Poonga must be a place of learning and a nodal training hub for more environmental centres along waterbodies in Chennai. “It will be a centre of excellence and lifelong learning in ecology, sustainability and environmental education for the city of Chennai and to do so by engaging park visitors and the local community in the process of restoration and preservation of the Adyar Creek ecosystem,” the plan document said.

According to S. Ramamoorthy, Project Director, CRRT, educational programmes are held in the park. Through CRRT funds, students of government-aided schools are brought in, from time to time, and are introduced to the biodiversity.

Recalling a conversation with a naturalist friend, Ms. Erevelles says, “All we need are a few biologists hired to take people around and explain to them the different species — birds, plants, trees, insects.” The walkers’ group has made an application under the Right to Information Act to know more about where the infrastructure will come up in the park. It is awaiting a reply from the government.